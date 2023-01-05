On behalf of the staff and residents here at the Brentwood Retirement Community, we would like to thank the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for their Silver Santa Program, Home Instead Senior Care for their “Be a Santa to a Senior Program,” the Salvation Army, and last, but not least, the community that generously bought gifts for our residents over the holiday season.
The amount of time spent organizing these programs and coordinating the gifts is just amazing. The joy and expressions on the faces of our residents opening these gifts is truly priceless. We are very lucky to have such a caring and wonderful community as Citrus County.