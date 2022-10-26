Since 2017, Coping with Dementia LLC has organized Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s in Floral City. While most Alzheimer’s Walks raise funds for a cure, it has always been our mission to raise money to support the care of families living with dementia. We want that cure, for sure, but it will not come soon enough for the thousands already struggling with this challenging disease.
I can tell you that we approached this year’s Walk with a great deal of apprehension. COVID absolutely devastated our fundraising performance for two years in a row, and we wondered if we could return to pre-COVID standards.
We held this year’s Walk on Oct. 15, and it was a wonderful experience. The weather was gorgeous, the people turned out, and we raised more than $20,000, which put us back into the pre-COVID range. We were so relieved and grateful!
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For this we must thank the Floral City Heritage Council, the Citrus County Chronicle, NatureCoaster.com, the Citizens Emergency Response Team, the Retired Teachers Association, dozens of sponsors, many volunteers who included the directors of Dementia Education Inc., and the hundreds of walkers who turned out.
Judy Spencer, a resident of Grand Living, again won the Mary Blair Darling Award (third time!) for assembling the largest team, and Vicki Raney won the Ossie Beasley Memorial Best Booster Award for the largest individual fundraising effort.
I am even more excited to report that we held our expenses to less than 1% of revenue! This means that more than 99 cents from every dollar raised will be donated to the nonprofit Dementia Education Inc. to support families living with dementia.
Running this event with practically no overhead, we believe, is our best way to say “thank you” to Citrus County.
Thanks for a great day! We hope to see you next year.