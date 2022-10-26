Letter to the editor logo 2021

Since 2017, Coping with Dementia LLC has organized Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s in Floral City. While most Alzheimer’s Walks raise funds for a cure, it has always been our mission to raise money to support the care of families living with dementia. We want that cure, for sure, but it will not come soon enough for the thousands already struggling with this challenging disease.

I can tell you that we approached this year’s Walk with a great deal of apprehension. COVID absolutely devastated our fundraising performance for two years in a row, and we wondered if we could return to pre-COVID standards.

