Precious Paws Rescue volunteers send a special thank you to the staff and management at the Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Homosassa for hosting a pet food collection to help feed needy pets in our community and a pet adoption on Saturday, Aug. 26. The pet supplies collected were distributed to various food pantries. Duffy, our foster dog and Fuzzy, a sweet little kitten also found their loving homes at the event.
It is kitten season now, complicated by a hurricane, and many pets are in need of help. You can drop off pet supplies at the Precious Paws Rescue Adoption Center located at 3768 W. Gulf to Lake Highway in Lecanto any day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as PPR volunteers are there caring for rescued cats and kittens. The donated supplies will be sent to area food banks for distribution within our community.