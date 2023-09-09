As a teenager, I sat in church in Marion County, Florida, to hear three college football players speak of their Christian faith. They had traveled from the University of Florida in Gainesville. Their names were Terry Bradshaw, Jim Reeves and Jack Youngblood.
Little did I know that over the years, they would all turn out to be professional famous football players.
I remember they were as large as lions. Their necks as large as huge tree stumps!.
They were much rewarded for thinking of that little congregation — that I never forgot.
So a recent article about Terry Bradshaw caught my attention in the the Sept. 2023 AARP magazine in which he spoke on growing up, his career and overcoming cancer.
Terry explained that as a youngster, he liked going barefooted, had ADD (Attention Deficient Disorder) that caused his being a poor student. His father took him fishing, he grew up with a lot of churchgoing, love and fun, but his father never played catch — with the football.
Receiving his first football at age 11 — he was hooked, "figuring out how to snap my wrist and making a spiral, then throwing the ball into a snowbank — we were living in Iowa then — over and over, because I didn't have anyone to play catch with. And I said, 'Oh my God,' and went and begged my mother to come watch me. That was it."
Terry Bradshaw went on with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a pro winning four Super Bowls in six years. Having cancer — stating "My faith gave me the strength to deal with skin and bladder cancer last year."
Now at the age of 74, Terry said he loves to laugh, have fun and make people feel at home.
Terry is just a real "good old boy" who knows what counts!
Renee Christopher-McPheeters