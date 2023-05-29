"Our Congress is nothing like what our forefathers had wanted. Instead of being a 'Citizen Congress,' whereby politicians served for a short amount of time and then returned to civilian life, many congressmen became permanent fixtures. As career politicians, they seem to get little done for the people they represent. They become power-hungry and glory-seeking politicians who are there for their own self-interest.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) have proposed the 28th Amendment to limit Representatives to only three terms and Senators to only two terms. The idea for term limits is not new. Back in 1995, 23 states, with the help of the U.S. Term Limits group (USTL), had passed laws putting term limits on their members of Congress. With these state laws, it was hoped that Congress would pass universal term limits for all 50 states. Ray Thornton (ARK REP DEM) took this law to the Supreme Court in the case U.S. Term Limits v. Thornton, 514 U.S. 779. It ruled in Thornton's favor that the Constitution sets the requirements for congressmen, and thus only the Constitution can set term limits, not individual states.

