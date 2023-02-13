The two letters to the editor Saturday, February 11, are more closely joined than most readers might appreciate. JanMarie Weston's "Children need to be taught reality" and Rocco Jerome's "We should consider nuclear power," in such juxtaposition with each other, provide readers with one of the most powerful lessons recently published by the Citrus County Chronicle. Together these letters form a continuum of logic and common sense apparently not readily recognized, perhaps by neither the editors nor the readers, at least without a little help.
The first letter, on student education, reflects the modern issues and complexities of common sense problem solving that I describe in my free Amazon Kindle book "What Every Good Citizen Should Know." The second letter, on nuclear power, points indirectly at our fast-emerging national investment in nuclear energy research, particularly into the world of small, modular, nuclear reactors. As a national level expert on nuclear reactor safety, I can attest to the fact that nuclear energy is making a comeback in the USA after 50 years of neglect.