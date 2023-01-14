Letter to the editor logo 2021

Martin Luther King (MLK) was an extraordinary American who believed in the "dream" that both "Black men as well as white men — would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." He wanted all of God's children to live in harmony.

Dr. King believed in the struggle of his black brethren and wanted to do this in peace. His life was chaotic: at 33, he was promoting his civil rights agenda; at 34, he caught the nation's attention with his "I Have a Dream" Speech; at 35, he won the Nobel Peace Prize; but sadly at 39, his life ended tragically by assassination. Yet his legacy and message still resonates today.

