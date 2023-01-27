Our newly elected Republican House has a plan to eliminate the IRS. They would like to replace it with a flat national sales tax of "Thirty Percent". These taxes would be collected by the states and would be in addition to any state or local sales taxes.
Consider the fact that the poor and middle class already spend about everything they earn just surviving. They would be taxed on every penny they spend, be it for food, clothing or other essentials. The rich on the other hand spend only a very small part of their income. For that reason, they would be taxed on a pittance of their earnings. This enables the wealthy to add the untaxed millions to their already mind-boggling fortunes.