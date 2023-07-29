Our government keeps ruining our daily lives by regulating every creature comfort imaginable, all in the name of green energy and climate change. They have tried to regulate shower heads, light bulbs, flushing toilets, air conditioning, washer-dryers, gas cars, gas stoves, microwaves, refrigerators, dishwashers, and now water heaters! Their latest idea may mean more cold showers in my future.
The Department of Energy wants to change water heater efficiency standards by 2029. The new electric water heaters would use heat pumps to heat the water. New condensing technology will have to be implemented on all gas-fired instantaneous heaters. It could save consumers $11.4 billion in energy and water costs annually and reduce CO2 emissions by 501 million metric tons over a 30-year period. It is difficult to really generate reliable cost or savings estimates due to cost overruns, missed deadlines, and performance shortfalls. These regulations will be for public hearings. It should be noted that 13% of consumers' energy use is from water heaters. Heat pump technology is already used to some extent in Europe and Japan. I have a few "bathroom cold shower stories" from my trips to Europe and Japan. But in all honesty, it was more about not understanding their quirky plumbing system.