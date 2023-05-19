When we were kids, things just seemed so much simpler and easier. The competition starts earlier than ever now. It’s not just in the classroom either. Parents know that the price of higher education has grown astronomically. Of course, college is not for everyone. There are many jobs that do not require a four-year college degree and can still offer very good career prospects. Regardless of your education level, these jobs give you the opportunity to learn as you work — they emphasize skills over experience and education.
We know that education, whether college or trade school, helps a young person to succeed and break the cycle of poverty. Many children come from broken homes and really need a helping hand to get on the right path and have a bright future. We have a great organization called Take Stock in Children throughout Florida. It was established in 1995 to provide an opportunity for low-income kids to better their lives through education. These students get one-on-one support from a volunteer mentor who meets with the student weekly. It is a time to talk about anything from problems with school or peers or other issues. It gives these students a chance to earn a college scholarship that will hopefully lead to a successful career. Mentors are not teachers but act as role models to help these students develop good life skills. It is rewarding to watch these students grow and know that your 30-40 minute weekly meeting with them really made a change. Key to their development, kids who have positive role models will pick up habits and even perspectives of adults that could last a lifetime.