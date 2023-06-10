Hurricane season spells fear to most Floridians, especially myself, a native Floridian who's been through dozens including Buzz-saw Andrew. Andrew decimated the homeowners insurance industry: 63,900 destroyed houses, 124,000 damaged and $57 billion in property damage. Anyone in Florida who has opened a home insurance bill in the last few years knows premiums have been skyrocketing. New estimates from a data analysis company shows they’ve actually been rising faster than in any other state — a lot faster.

The numbers show just how massive the impact has been on the wallets of Florida consumers, with home insurance costs up about 57% since 2015, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions. That’s nearly triple the national average (21%) and far outpaces Nebraska, the state with the second biggest average home insurance hike (43%).

