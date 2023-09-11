I agree with the person in Sunday edition re: non-county/private roads. I live on one of those "private maintained roads." I don't understand why these roads are in the county and they can't maintain them. It makes it extremely difficult for emergency vehicles to access, much less other vehicles such as delivery, mail, rubbish, etc. WE pay enough in taxes for roads and yet roads are not included in repairs. I recently witnessed a paved dead-end road being repaved. What is the sense of that? Seems they just waste hot top on whatever surface they feel like doing. Inverness 4 is in dire need of decent roads yet they can't even put gravel or fill the deep ravines for these people. Get with the program Citrus, these roads are in your county take care of them and the people that pay their taxes and your wages.
Susan Deslongchamps