It is a shame what is happening to President Trump. People are filled with so much hate for him that they cannot see any truth. How come Biden and all the Democrats can get away with what they are doing? Instead, they go after Trump. Forget Trump's personality. Look at the policies and what he has done for you and America. All the corruption that is going on in the Democratic party, I guess, is okay. Someone who tells the truth is not. What's right is wrong, and what's wrong is right. Do not be brainwashed.
Take a hard look at what is happening to our country.