I am writing to express my approval for the new, woman-owned campground proposed by Jen Madgradze. I think a campground/RV park is a great idea for this land. I know it used to be an RV park about 30 or 40 years ago. It had been nothing but a garbage dump area for years until this woman purchased the property. Since then, she and her husband have really cleaned it up and made it a better place to come and launch a boat or kayak. They are working hard to bring back the life that place had years ago, and I think it's amazing.
It is a perfect place for a campground and will be more intimate, catering to folks like us that travel in our RV or want to have a nice glamping tent experience.