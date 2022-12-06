Letter to the editor logo 2021

After reading a letter on the subject of investigations, and how they will be nothing more than a waste of time and money, on this Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, I have to agree with the letter writer. He's probably right since the Republican House of Representatives will have to rely on the Department of Justice to bring charges. Their powers are limited to criminal referrals. The DOJ is headed by Merrick Garland. Need I say more?

He's also correct in that the Republicans ran on fixing the ills our country faces, like the border crisis, inflation, and Ukraine, to name a few.

