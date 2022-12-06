After reading a letter on the subject of investigations, and how they will be nothing more than a waste of time and money, on this Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, I have to agree with the letter writer. He's probably right since the Republican House of Representatives will have to rely on the Department of Justice to bring charges. Their powers are limited to criminal referrals. The DOJ is headed by Merrick Garland. Need I say more?
He's also correct in that the Republicans ran on fixing the ills our country faces, like the border crisis, inflation, and Ukraine, to name a few.
But now, let's look at some cold, hard truths.
Since the Republicans were successful in taking the House, but not the Senate, the likelihood of getting any meaningful legislation passed that will make a difference, is somewhere between slim and non-existent. And may I remind you, our country is suffering precisely because of the policies of our current administration, and the decisions they have made.
Therefore, I suggest the best use of their time may well be to shine a light on the malfeasance of the various actors, their acts of commission, and omission, so the citizens of the United States, and the rest of the world, will know the truth, even if the DOJ won't act.
If you think the exercise will be nothing more than a waste of time and money, explain to me then, why was it worth it to spend it on the Mueller investigation. What was done to our last president, by people like Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, and James Clapper, et al, was nothing short of criminal. If they can't be brought up on charges, at least let the world know all the evidence that is now available and in the hands of the Republican leadership. The same goes for Hunter Biden and the Biden family, too.
While we're at it, let's do the same for the Jan. 6 committee. Release all the video footage from that day, not just the clips the committee has cherry-picked for their convenience.
Sunshine is the best medicine.