I commend Chronicle reporter Michael D. Bates for his coverage of the May 19 Chamber of Commerce event outlining the "return on investment" through the efforts of State Representative Dr. Ralph Massulo, R-23, serving Citrus County in his fourth term. However, while it may seem exciting to receive millions in funding for projects, the story omitted the egregious and hateful bills passed by the Republican-dominated body and quickly signed by Governor DeSantis. I agree with the Florida NAACP that this Legislature has defined Florida as the most racist, homophobic, and sexist in its history. The session outcome in Tallahassee was oriented towards white male superiority.
Some of the lowlights signed into law include:
Voting: Part of a new Jim Crow, this law makes voting and registration in marginalized communities more difficult with shorter deadlines, greater sanctions, and fines for third parties assisting with voter registration. It's worth noting that the cases of the 20 returning citizens who were arrested by the DeSantis Election Police after exercising their franchise were all dismissed.
Education: K-12 learning is now compromised by book bans, extending the "Don't Say Gay" law, which affects both straight and LGBTQIA+ students from understanding puberty and gender identity.
Gun laws: Starting from July 1, owners will no longer be required to undergo screening or training on the safe use of firearms. There will be no more registration of concealed weapon carriers in Florida. Sheriff Prendergast supported this change. Do you feel any safer with such broad freedom? Meanwhile, our county struggles to adequately address mentally ill individuals by finding a means to build a Baker Act facility closer than Leesburg.
Undocumented immigrants: Lawmakers in Tallahassee have imposed proof of citizenship requirements when seeking healthcare. Businesses must use E-Verify, which may doom undocumented workers to low-paying, under-the-table jobs.
Higher education: Teaching systemic racism, sexism, and oppression is now prohibited at state universities, perpetuating social, political, and economic inequities. Well-planned and long-tested DIVERSITY, EQUITY, and INCLUSION programs have been eliminated. Additionally, there are no funds for Gender Studies and Black History courses. They're gone.
Public schools: The budget has been cut to allocate $4 billion towards vouchers that will be used for religious schools, violating the separation of church and state. There is no accountability. Transgender individuals and restroom use will take on a new meaning in "show me what you got," regulating urination and defecation through the Florida cis-gender lens.
Legal abortion: Abortion beyond the ridiculous 15-week limit (last year) is now restricted to 6 weeks, as signed by DeSantis. It must survive a ruling from the Florida Supreme Court to protect Constitutional privacy, which is now being challenged.