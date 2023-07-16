Humanizing Pedophiles by calling them MAP (Minor Attracted Persons) is disgusting. The recent movie "Sound of Freedom" led me to investigate the dark side of child trafficking. The movie is about a former Homeland Security agent that goes to Colombia in search of two children seized by a woman posing as a model scout. The story ended with the rescue of both children.
Pedophila and Child trafficking is a global problem. The Berlin (Germany) Senate in the 1960's approved the German Experiment Run by Professor Helmut Kentler to provide foster homes for neglected children. Unknowingly, these "homes" were run by pedophiles. The Senate approved the project to present "an outpost of freedom and humanity". Horrific stories finally came to light in 2020 and many of the victims received a mere 50,000 euros in compensation.
Child trafficking through the internet may also occur by befriending a child. But a darker motive is after natural world disasters where there are many orphan children. Certain agencies or cartels agree to take the orphans and provide a home. Certain countries profit from Child Trafficking: India (14 million victims), China (3.2 million victims), and Pakistan (2.1 million victims). Cambodia is also a transit, source, and a destination country for trafficking. Thirty-six percent of trafficked victims in Asia are children. Closer to home, with the Migrant crisis, a whistleblower recently reported that DHS "knowingly" transferred unaccompanied children to criminals. In the same Senate hearing, the Border Patrol stated that 30% of the women and girls that are being trafficked by the cartels are being sexually abused along the way.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Sex trafficking of children is a bad reality. But some do not make it to adulthood. Trafficking organs from children is big business in certain parts of the world. Kidneys are by far the most trafficked organ, though liver sales too are on the rise. Occasionally, unconfirmed reports also mention corneas, plasma and skin transplants. This letter is dark and dismal. But bringing light to the issue may make some people aware when they see unusual things.. The FBI's Violent Crime Section, Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit (CACHTU) investigates human trafficking. Their number is: 1-800-THE-LOST. One last fact: an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing every year in the U.S.