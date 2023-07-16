Letter to the editor logo 2021

Humanizing Pedophiles by calling them MAP (Minor Attracted Persons) is disgusting. The recent movie "Sound of Freedom" led me to investigate the dark side of child trafficking. The movie is about a former Homeland Security agent that goes to Colombia in search of two children seized by a woman posing as a model scout. The story ended with the rescue of both children.

Pedophila and Child trafficking is a global problem. The Berlin (Germany) Senate in the 1960's approved the German Experiment Run by Professor Helmut Kentler to provide foster homes for neglected children. Unknowingly, these "homes" were run by pedophiles. The Senate approved the project to present "an outpost of freedom and humanity". Horrific stories finally came to light in 2020 and many of the victims received a mere 50,000 euros in compensation.

