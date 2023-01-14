The governor just had his swearing-in and gave his pre-election speech including his goals for the upcoming session.
It is a good time to review his assault on teachers and their unions.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The governor just had his swearing-in and gave his pre-election speech including his goals for the upcoming session.
It is a good time to review his assault on teachers and their unions.
I agree with his program to give starting teachers raises, but it is important to remember this still leaves Florida teachers at No. 47 in average salary. What is just as disturbing is the continuing increase in unfilled teaching positions. The governor's answer to this is to hire unqualified, but well intended, retired people, ex-police and business types to come in and teach.
There are two problems with this.
The first is I, and most parents, expect their children to get the best education taught by trained, licensed professionals. Instead of spending time on "who" is replacing them, I believe it would be smarter to see "why" these substitutes are necessary.
Yes, money is a part, but the censorship of what is being taught and how, is just as important. The push to censor books in libraries as well as schools is partly to blame. Also, to threaten to fire teachers if they answer questions being asked by students is driving teachers away.
The governor lost his bid to censor the professors at the University of Florida who gave speeches outside of class on their own time. Now he wants to try and punish them by trying to take away tenure and is going after teacher unions since they do not vote Republican.
It gets said all the time, would you go to a plumber to do electrical work or a butcher to treat an illness, so why don't you want a trained professional teacher teaching your children?
Lastly, we know there is no critical race theory in any grammar or high school curriculum so can we stop using "woke" incorrectly! Webster's definition is: "to be aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice."
Sounds like facts being taught in civics and history, not political science, Can't we just stop twisting everything to fit a political agenda and just deal with facts? It actually is just that simple if you care enough to think it through.
Jerry Daniels
Hernando