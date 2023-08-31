BRICS is a group of countries that started with Brazil, Russia, India and China. It was formed to oppose western democracies. BRICS is NOT our friend. Effective January 2024, Iran and Saudi Arabia are joining BRICS. The two Middle Eastern countries were a good fit for BRICS as they have autocratic governments and hate the U.S..
It is not surprising that Saudi is joining BRICS. We deluded ourselves into thinking that Saudi was an ally. In reality, we only wanted their oil and they only wanted our dollars. The 1973 oil embargo and 9/11 tell us everything we need to know about our relationship with Saudi. Now that we’ve reduced our Saudi oil imports from 1.6 million barrels per day (BPD) in 2001 to 0.4 million bpd in 2023, Saudi doesn’t have to pretend to be our friend anymore. Saudi now ships 1.7 million bpd to China. China is Saudi Arabia’s new best friend and best customer and hence Saudi is becoming a card-carrying member of BRICS.
The last thing we need in the U.S. is Americans receiving money from the member countries of BRICS to influence U.S. policy. I consider that treason.
As reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, the Biden family, including Hunter, received $6 million from China in 2017. This is a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. If true, Hunter and his associates should be sent to jail.
Then we have the Saudi's influence of the Trump family. The Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund gave Jared Kushner’s start-up hedge fund $2 billion to invest. Jared and his partner will receive roughly $60 million per year in management fees despite having no experience running a hedge fund. Donald Trump’s cash-strapped golf courses are receiving tens of millions of dollars in fees and refinancing from the Saudi LIV golf tour to host golf tournaments. Donald is also getting a sweet deal from a Saudi developer to put his name on a new hotel and golf resort in Oman. When Saudi Arabia assassinated Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Donald Trump didn’t utter a peep. In May 2019, Trump pushed through an $8 billion arms deal for Saudi without congressional approval. Apparently, Trump thought it was smart to sell U.S. military technology to a growing ally of China.
Forget the Bidens and Trumps. Let’s elect a president that works for America and not BRICS.