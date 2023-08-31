Letter to the editor logo 2021

BRICS is a group of countries that started with Brazil, Russia, India and China. It was formed to oppose western democracies. BRICS is NOT our friend. Effective January 2024, Iran and Saudi Arabia are joining BRICS. The two Middle Eastern countries were a good fit for BRICS as they have autocratic governments and hate the U.S..

It is not surprising that Saudi is joining BRICS. We deluded ourselves into thinking that Saudi was an ally. In reality, we only wanted their oil and they only wanted our dollars. The 1973 oil embargo and 9/11 tell us everything we need to know about our relationship with Saudi. Now that we’ve reduced our Saudi oil imports from 1.6 million barrels per day (BPD) in 2001 to 0.4 million bpd in 2023, Saudi doesn’t have to pretend to be our friend anymore. Saudi now ships 1.7 million bpd to China. China is Saudi Arabia’s new best friend and best customer and hence Saudi is becoming a card-carrying member of BRICS.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle