Now that our ex-president has been indicted in four separate venues, maybe it's time we understood where and how we got here. This was not the first time the country had to deal with a coup. In 1933 The Financial Titans of Industry did not like FDR's proposed "New Deal" They did not want to pay for helping the country's workers. Social Security and unemployment benefits were a bridge too far. Most Americans were suffering in the midst of the "GREAT Depression." Men like J.P. Morgan, Henry Ford, Charles Lindbergh and media magnate William Randolph Hearst, just to name a few, saw Nazism and fascism as viable models for the U.S. Just like populists like Huey Long and Father Charles Coughlin were white supremacists preaching anti-Jewish, pro-fascist slogans like: "America First." Sound familiar? They were in the process of getting together an Army of 500,000 ex-Army soldiers that would be funded by $30 million from Wall Street titans and weapons supplied by Remington Arms.
J. Edgar Hoover got wind of the plot and reported it back to FDR. Then and now we were lucky to have a few patriots like General Butler. If he had maintained the group’s secrecy, the plot certainly would have succeeded. FDR struck a deal with the plotters, allowing them to avoid treason charges and possible execution and he agreed not to pack the court, but only if Wall Street backed off its opposition to his New Deal. Today's Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers have nothing on their extremist forebears. The "Silver Shirts" was an apocalyptic Christion militia patterned on the notoriously racist Texas Rangers that operated in 46 states. Does this sound familiar or what? Today there is a strong contingency of Trump Republicans that are impressed by authoritarian dictators like: Kim Jong Un., Xi Jinping and of course Trump's favorite go-to guy, Russia's Vladimir Putin. This alone should scare the heck out of everyone, and yet he is the head of the Republican Party. Oh my!