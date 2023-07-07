Courtney Stewart very predictably sees things through the Democrat Party lens, as do most journalists who consider themselves “independent.” She cited a Supreme Court case that reprimanded two GOP states that were gerrymandering their voting districts in their favor. She claimed it to be a great gift to Americans for the 4th of July to protect our democracy. If she and others would look to more than what favors Democrats, on the very day of the 4th was also a federal court decision made that is critical to our freedoms. A federal judge heard the case laid out and found that based on the strength of the evidence the Biden Administration and media/ Big Tech were colluding prior to the 2020 election and regarding COVID-19. The federal case will be allowed to proceed as it reveals viewpoint discrimination and censorship that targeted conservatives. I’ll place my bet that the media and Ms. Stewart will minimize, discredit, or even most revealing of all, censor the case regarding censorship.
Dean Bales