In the Wednesday, Nov. 23 issue, a letter writer criticized Republicans for what they see as their focus, now that they have won the majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming Congress.
Their letter specifically targets Sens. Rubio and Rand Paul for their misguided focus, and the Republican Party for not having a plan to solve the problems facing our country.
I choose to look at things a bit differently.
Since the Republicans failed to win the Senate, the likelihood of getting any legislation passed, and signed by the president, is somewhere between slim and zero. So why waste a lot of time working on legislation?
Would it not be better spent on stopping the bleeding? The House of Representatives has control of the purse strings. They should tighten them. They also have subpoena power: use it.
First step: get rid of Mayorkas, and expose the truth about what's going on down there.
Shine the light of day on Hunter Biden and the corruption surrounding the Biden family. Show the American people what Fox News viewers already know, just how compromised Joe is. It explains a lot.
Effectively roll back the needless spending that has been feeding inflation here in the United States. I'll just cite the forgiveness of student loan debt just before an election as one example. A blatant overreach the president admitted he thought was "probably illegal" at the time.
These steps constitute the beginning of an exceptional plan to address a plethora of ills facing our great country. One that will bear positive fruit, but will taste bitter to some.