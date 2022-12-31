Letter to the editor logo 2021

We may be broke, but we are really never poor. We can be rich in many things: love, friendship, family or culture. A billionaire might still be poor because he believes there is never enough money, real estate or things. Some people lack the luxuries of life and yet are so grateful for what they do have. They value things other than money and understand the richness of life itself.

A question to ponder: Do I really need it or want it? Things we all need are basic food and shelter. Things we may want is a large mansion and caviar. I had great parents who taught me to value things and not money. Later in life, I learned that people come from different backgrounds. Some had abusive or alcoholic parents. Others had parents who were always busy but showered them with all the material things imaginable. I realized how lucky I was to have such good parents.

