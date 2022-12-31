We may be broke, but we are really never poor. We can be rich in many things: love, friendship, family or culture. A billionaire might still be poor because he believes there is never enough money, real estate or things. Some people lack the luxuries of life and yet are so grateful for what they do have. They value things other than money and understand the richness of life itself.
A question to ponder: Do I really need it or want it? Things we all need are basic food and shelter. Things we may want is a large mansion and caviar. I had great parents who taught me to value things and not money. Later in life, I learned that people come from different backgrounds. Some had abusive or alcoholic parents. Others had parents who were always busy but showered them with all the material things imaginable. I realized how lucky I was to have such good parents.
We all have obstacles in our lives: job lost, doubling of our rent, or major hardship. Somehow we always find a way to overcome these things if we have a determined mindset. It may be reworking the budget or getting a part-time job or getting advice or help from a friend.
Now to take off my "rose-colored glasses,” the 2022 poverty level for a family of four would be below $27,750 (Department of HHS). There are many ways to break the poverty cycle by educating yourself on basic financial literacy such as banking products and credit score.
Credit scores play a critical role in achieving economic security. Basically, bad credit could cost you more in interest rates, car insurance costs and limit your access to borrowing power. Look to community services and nonprofit groups to help you get over the "hump.” You hear the line: "Teach a man to fish, and he will eat for a lifetime.”
These community services can help by figuratively providing the fishing pole. They can offer ways for financial improvement. The government can help you through financial hardships. But it is up to you to change your state of mind and get yourself out of the deep hole.
We all want to have a "prosperous" New Year. It may take many changes in your mindset. Maybe you are broke, but you’re not broken! The choice is yours.