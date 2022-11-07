We make choices every day; why should we be prevented from making a choice about the end of our lives? Eleven states are more forward thinking than our state, Florida, in allowing us, as individuals, to make that final choice.
As I approach the end of my very good life, I would like to determine when and how I leave this world. I do not want to be a useless husk good only for enriching the medical concerns working to keep me alive.
I do not want to see my hard earned monies used for gruel, bedpans, medications and diapers.
When I leave this world I want to be fully aware, surrounded by family, deciding when and where.
Some of us will go peacefully in our sleep; others, suddenly. If, however, a disease or condition has been slowly destroying our bodies, our minds, do we want to be able to choose to end our lives when that life becomes too painful?
Let’s face it squarely: death is a fact, it’s coming.
Here in Florida, where so many of us are aging, why are we not rising up and demanding the law that other states have embraced, Death with dignity?
This is a national organization whose sole purpose is to enable you and me to avoid suffering and to maintain control and autonomy. For information, visit Floridadeathwithdignity.org.