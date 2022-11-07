Letter to the editor logo 2021

We make choices every day; why should we be prevented from making a choice about the end of our lives? Eleven states are more forward thinking than our state, Florida, in allowing us, as individuals, to make that final choice.

As I approach the end of my very good life, I would like to determine when and how I leave this world. I do not want to be a useless husk good only for enriching the medical concerns working to keep me alive.

