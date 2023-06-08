Letter to the editor logo 2021

Senator Marco Rubio has been instrumental in having the Air Force select Patrick Space Force Base near Port Canaveral as the site for Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) headquarters.

The U.S. Space Force's mission is to conduct military space operations and space warfare. Today, only the U.S. and China have the world's only independent space forces. China's space force is also involved with cyber warfare. A space force has been thrown about since 2001 when the Space Commission argued the need for space warfare. The United States Space Force Act, part of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2020, renamed the Air Force Space Command into the United States Space Force. The first major employment of space forces actually occurred during the Gulf War and was critical to the US-led coalition that it is referred to as the first space war.

