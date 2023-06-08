Senator Marco Rubio has been instrumental in having the Air Force select Patrick Space Force Base near Port Canaveral as the site for Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) headquarters.
The U.S. Space Force's mission is to conduct military space operations and space warfare. Today, only the U.S. and China have the world's only independent space forces. China's space force is also involved with cyber warfare. A space force has been thrown about since 2001 when the Space Commission argued the need for space warfare. The United States Space Force Act, part of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2020, renamed the Air Force Space Command into the United States Space Force. The first major employment of space forces actually occurred during the Gulf War and was critical to the US-led coalition that it is referred to as the first space war.
Patrick SFB will be responsible for training "Guardians" (military personnel), developing procedures, and researching new weaponry. Approximately 350 personnel will be involved when operations start in FY 2024. Starcom was first located in Colorado before it was relocated to Florida. Patrick SFB may be a temporary home for STARCOM as another site may be built. However it will be home for Space Delta 10 which is the unit responsible for space doctrine and wargames. There will be five "Deltas" located around the country to handle certain missions from doctrine, education, research, and tactical operations.
Space has been a part of modern life: GPS, weather satellites, communication satellites, guided missiles, ground combat control, and much more. Our knowledge through space exploration has led to the development of more than 20,000 secondary applications according to a 1996 NASA survey. Of course, knowledge has increased 100-fold in the ensuing years since this survey. But this new knowledge has a sinister side: cyberattacks and jamming of our satellite. Microsatellites that can create a debris field. At 17,000 miles an hour, a piece of metal the size of a coin can be weaponized. Spacecom will be our salvation if our enemies build bases on the dark side of the moon. Space is a challenging environment where we will explore and imagine the unimaginable things that our enemy may develop. But our mission is also through peace with the Artemis program for a lunar landing in 2025. Where to next? I'm an optimist. We will reach out beyond the stars.