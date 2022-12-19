Letter to the editor logo 2021

The Florida Legislative Special Session is finished. One of the most important pieces of legislation that will be passed this year and next (SB 2 Property Insurance) was rammed through the State Legislature in a matter of 48 hours under the guise of “fixing” the collapsing insurance market. Here is a summary.

• Following the delivery of a $2 billion gift to insurance companies during a previous Special Session devoted to property insurance reform, this new bill is another $1 billion bailout to the insurance industry that has already contributed $10 million to Gov. DeSantis’ political ambitions since he has been in office.

