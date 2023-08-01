I highly recommend seeing the movie Sound of Freedom. As of July 27, it has grossed over $127 million despite a limited budget and competition from blockbuster releases. It is an impactful eye-opening movie bringing needed attention to the dark tragedy of human trafficking and specifically child trafficking. The movie succeeds in raising awareness about this important issue without shying away from its disturbing nature.
The movie is based on a true story of attempts to rescue trafficked children and while it may not represent the type of child trafficking seen locally, it opens people’s eyes up to what is an international tragedy. Human trafficking is estimated to be a $150 billion industry and is a horrific darkness that grows larger each day. Much of the demand driving human trafficking is from the U.S. and European countries.