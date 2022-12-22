Our family would like to thank the amazing staff at Bravera Seven Rivers Hospital for the outstanding care our son received during his recent stay. Everyone from the doctors, nurses and support staff were the absolute best.
The nurses and support staff in ICU made us feel like family.
Kristin's cheerfulness, attentiveness and positive energy really kept us going.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Krystal's care support and explanation of care and procedures were invaluable.
April was always right there, taking care of every detail in such a kind and caring manner.
Kim's knowledge, care and advocacy was such a comfort to us all and her in depth explanation of care was helpful beyond measure.
Anna's concern for the patients, and her calm, caring and professional demeanor did not go unnoticed.
Samantha was very attentive as night nurse.
Suzanna's cheerfulness care and concern really made our day.
Nutrition services, thanks you as well for your care and support.
And let's not forget Leroy in the lobby!
Thanks to all of you for our comfort, compassion, professionalism, and for celebrating successes with us. You all hold a special place in our hearts.