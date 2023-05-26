Too often, we live in silos and don't have the opportunity to hear the other side. I appreciated Regina Curtis' letter, Educational Legislation (May 18). In her letter, she clearly outlined why in her opinion, DeSantis' latest laws support education in Florida.
Unfortunately, in my opinion, DeSantis laws are not a zero-sum game. In each of his laws, someone loses, and someone gains; that must be understood to understand the impact of his laws on Florida education. Unfortunately, Ms. Curtis seems to see the gain but not the loss.
For example, Ms. Curtis wrote that Florida funded the Hero in the Classroom program with $10 million. This program takes retired, untrained first responders, waives teacher certification initial exam and certification fees, and allows them to teach while they learn. Unfortunately, while these folks are heroes, they are not teachers. It takes four years of college to train an educator, and most teachers go on to get their master's degree. The upside of this law is more "teachers" in the classroom. The downside is the people in the classroom are not yet trained teachers. That is problematic.
Florida's ranking in education varies depending on the report. However, according to Education Week's 2021 report card, Florida earned a D-plus grade and ranked 26th among the states and the District of Columbia. Another study ranks Florida 47th out of 50 states in terms of education. In addition, it is 48th in teacher pay. Other reports rank us higher, but the point is we need to have qualified teachers in the classroom and pay them fairly for their responsibilities.
Ms. Curtis cites the Universal Choice Bill as a benefit to all students. The law sets aside $4 billion so that any student can get a voucher equal to what it would cost to attend their local public school. On the surface, I think this is a great idea. Unfortunately, "The fear," according to Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar, "is that HB1 will siphon billions away from the schools where nearly 90 percent of Florida's students learn and grow. This bill will leave children with fewer resources in their already underfunded classrooms and fewer teachers and staff to meet their needs. Sending tax dollars to unaccountable, corporate-run private schools is just wrong. Unfortunately, this bill is a political priority of a governor who puts his political ambition ahead of Florida's families."