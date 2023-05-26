Letter to the editor logo 2021

Too often, we live in silos and don't have the opportunity to hear the other side. I appreciated Regina Curtis' letter, Educational Legislation (May 18). In her letter, she clearly outlined why in her opinion, DeSantis' latest laws support education in Florida.

Unfortunately, in my opinion, DeSantis laws are not a zero-sum game. In each of his laws, someone loses, and someone gains; that must be understood to understand the impact of his laws on Florida education. Unfortunately, Ms. Curtis seems to see the gain but not the loss.

