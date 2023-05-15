I must say that Josh Wooten's relentless cheerleading for any and all new development projects that come along across the county is getting old. Mr. Wooten and his Chamber of Commerce are clearly out of touch with the desires of a majority of Citrus County citizens. Example #1 - he described the SugarMill Woods proposed rezoning for multi-family housing proposal as a great project, and gave it his full support. County residents opposed the project by a huge margin, as evidenced by the large volume of emails the Commissioners received. The BOCC voted it down 5-0 as being incompatible with the existing neighborhood. Example #2 - Mr. Wooten is now touting the proposed Ozello RV Park as "eco-friendly", and a great example of "ecotourism". Yet, the Planning and Development Commissioners voted it down 5-2 in February, citing a host of negatives, including inadequate infrastructure, serious flooding issues, and the need to protect our fragile coastal marsh. The BOCC (where this proposal goes next) has already received a huge volume of emails opposing the project, for the reasons cited by the PDC, and many more.
I realize that Mr. Wooten's salary is paid by the business community, and that the Chamber has to support growth (in general), but not all proposed projects are "excellent" projects. And clearly, the citizens of Citrus County don't want some of these ill-advised projects shoved down their throats. So, a little objectivity from the Chamber would be appreciated in the future, if that is possible. The truth is that some of these projects are simply not a good fit for the locations they are proposed for - and the citizens of Citrus County do not want them.