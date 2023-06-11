It's not surprising. In a striking video that emerged on Monday, GOP legislators Rick Roth and Alina Garcia pleaded with migrant workers in South Florida to disregard the new immigration crackdown law that they both supported, assuring them that it was more about tough talk than serious action. Roth admitted that the immigration law he supported "is more of a political bill than it is policy." He stated, "This bill is 100% supposed to scare you." Garcia concurred, asserting that the new law "really doesn't have any teeth." Both of them hoped that Hispanic faith leaders would encourage their followers to continue working in Florida, fearing that the state's tourism, agriculture, and construction industries would collapse otherwise. It was a bizarre scene. And it became even more peculiar when Roth, a farmer himself, claimed that farmers were "mad as hell" about the law. He said, "I'm a farmer, and the farmers are mad as hell. We are losing employees. They're already starting to move to Georgia and other states." The lawmakers who voted for the bill seemed angrier about it than anyone else. This strange exchange highlights an ugly hypocrisy among Florida Republicans regarding immigration: They want their base to believe they're furious at undocumented workers, but they also want to keep those workers on Florida job sites. The fact that DeSantis continues to operate his multimillion-dollar migrant flight operation out of Texas instead of the state he actually governs is further evidence of this. Think about it. Conservative estimates suggest that there are over 700,000 undocumented immigrants in Florida. The American Farm Bureau indicates that more than half of the industry's workers — possibly up to 70% — are undocumented. Yet DeSantis is busy relocating migrants from the Lone Star State. His corporate donors here in Florida — the ones who rely on illegal labor to maintain their profit margins — are undoubtedly grateful. They appreciate the fact that DeSantis' new immigration law largely turns a blind eye to Florida companies that employ undocumented workers. The position of the corporate donor class can be summarized as follows: Go ahead and scream about the laborers. Demonize them. Heck, even make a show of arresting or deporting a few. Just don't do anything to us who actually profit from that illegal labor. We want to keep that gravy train running. Florida lawmakers have been more than willing to comply.
