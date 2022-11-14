Letter to the editor logo 2021

Social media is both a blessing and a curse. Seeing what is happening to my friends and family is a blessing. But it is also a curse as through the anonymity of social media, many engage in hateful dehumanizing language without fear or consequences.

A 2015 study found that roughly 53% of Americans reported being exposed to hate speech on social media. But most Americans can’t agree on what speech is hateful, offensive, or simply a political opinion.

