If you are not paying for social media product, then you are the product. Social media exploits one’s attention and time as its currency. All social media businesses sell certainty, the gradual, slight, imperceptible change in your behavior and perception to ads, changing what you do and what you think – you are the product. Social media is the vane of societal dysfunction because, like colonial-era slavery trade, they sell trades in human futures at very large scale.
Social media tech companies are pushing persuasion technology algorithms and action models to create a culture of manipulation over clueless people. Using the psychology of persuasion, social media narrow AI software intentionally creates positive intermediate reinforcement, directed unconscious habits, and manipulation tools to capture one’s attention and time online.
Every social media business has three goals: engagement goal (drive up online time); growth goal (coming back, invite goal); and, advertising goal (get the maximum profit). Only two industries call its people products – the illegal drug trade and social media tech industry. You are simply the product they are selling to advertisers: your attention and time spent online. Social media growth hacking and growth tactics is behavioral conditioning.
Human brains are not evolving and cannot adapt to this nonessential technology. The brain’s wetware cannot keep up. The human brain cannot handle 50 nor 10,000 relationships at once. Social media, driven by technology that is evolving expeditiously using manipulation engines, has now overpowered evolutionary human social abilities. One can easily argue we now have unhealthy human societies.
People are trapped. Social media tech giants will never change their Attention Extraction Model – it’s profit at all costs. One has to choose to get free of social media’s manipulation engines.
Social media tech giants are all racing to the immoral bottom – a dismal failure of technology’s corrupt leadership. There are no moral nor ethical safeguards in place for human societies. Sadly, social media is the very tool world politicians are protecting for self-interest re-election. We now live in a world where social media enables political polarization, fear, conspiracies, lies, and attacks on the truth and science that keeps or increases people’s attention and time online.
Truth be told, social media is not a fundamental technology.