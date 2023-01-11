Letter to the editor logo 2021

If you are not paying for social media product, then you are the product. Social media exploits one’s attention and time as its currency. All social media businesses sell certainty, the gradual, slight, imperceptible change in your behavior and perception to ads, changing what you do and what you think – you are the product. Social media is the vane of societal dysfunction because, like colonial-era slavery trade, they sell trades in human futures at very large scale.

Social media tech companies are pushing persuasion technology algorithms and action models to create a culture of manipulation over clueless people. Using the psychology of persuasion, social media narrow AI software intentionally creates positive intermediate reinforcement, directed unconscious habits, and manipulation tools to capture one’s attention and time online.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle