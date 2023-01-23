Letter to the editor logo 2021

A cautionary tale for every American, social media is a horrible, new way to play status games. In my view, social media is always a losing "slot machine" for one's illusion of improved status in life.

As a human being, we all join and identify with groups. Our American society is an institution where a human being is either in the in-group or out-group of multiple tribes. All groups and tribes have rules of behavior to enable one's status game with subordinates, peers, and superiors. It is the human species' instinct to reward oneself and others when they prove he or she is of value. One's identity is seamless with humanity's status game. Human status is simply the pursuit of personal and group esteem (feeling important in the eyes of their subordinates, peers, and seniors).

