In a recent Axios poll conducted in February 2023, it was revealed that 21% of Gen Z individuals identify as LGBTQ+, a significant increase compared to 10.5% of Millennials, 4.2% of Gen X, and 2.6% of Baby Boomers. These findings strongly suggest that social contagion is playing a role in driving the transgender issue. Another Gallup poll survey conducted in the same month further highlighted this trend, showing that the number of transgender individuals in Gen Z is more than double that of the Millennial generation. Social contagion refers to the tendency for individuals to imitate the behaviors of others.

Adolescents, in their quest to fit in, are particularly susceptible to social contagion. Deviancy training is one type of social contagion in which adolescents engage in certain behaviors to avoid rejection from their peer groups or adult role models. Social media platforms play a significant role in this phenomenon, as they provide a wealth of information on various subjects that may trigger copycat behaviors such as self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders. Moreover, social media can normalize certain pathological behaviors by offering groups that provide social reinforcement. Shockingly, 32% of TikTok users fall within the age range of 10 to 19. A tragic example of this occurred in 2021 when the Blackout Challenge, a choking game, emerged on TikTok, leading to the deaths of several children who mimicked the dangerous activity.

