In a recent Axios poll conducted in February 2023, it was revealed that 21% of Gen Z individuals identify as LGBTQ+, a significant increase compared to 10.5% of Millennials, 4.2% of Gen X, and 2.6% of Baby Boomers. These findings strongly suggest that social contagion is playing a role in driving the transgender issue. Another Gallup poll survey conducted in the same month further highlighted this trend, showing that the number of transgender individuals in Gen Z is more than double that of the Millennial generation. Social contagion refers to the tendency for individuals to imitate the behaviors of others.
Adolescents, in their quest to fit in, are particularly susceptible to social contagion. Deviancy training is one type of social contagion in which adolescents engage in certain behaviors to avoid rejection from their peer groups or adult role models. Social media platforms play a significant role in this phenomenon, as they provide a wealth of information on various subjects that may trigger copycat behaviors such as self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders. Moreover, social media can normalize certain pathological behaviors by offering groups that provide social reinforcement. Shockingly, 32% of TikTok users fall within the age range of 10 to 19. A tragic example of this occurred in 2021 when the Blackout Challenge, a choking game, emerged on TikTok, leading to the deaths of several children who mimicked the dangerous activity.
Social contagion has also been observed in other troubling areas, including suicide, self-harm, substance abuse, and eating disorders. There is evidence to suggest that the increasing prevalence of gender dysphoria among young people may also be influenced by social contagion. Positive media coverage of transgender issues has corresponded with a rise in referrals for transition services. A study conducted between 2019 and 2020 by the Tavistock gender service in Britain revealed a surge in the number of girls transitioning, in contrast to a decade ago when male transition was more common. Astonishingly, the rate of adolescent transition is 140 times higher for males and 350 times higher for females compared to transgender adults. It is evident that social forces and social media play significant roles in this drastic increase among our youth.
Some argue against the impact of social contagion by pointing out low detransition rates. However, Dr. Vandenbussche from the University of Applied Science Kieve, Germany, noted that the average lag time between transition and detransition is five years. Additionally, 237 detransitioners reported a lack of support from their former medical and mental health professionals, likely due to concerns about negative publicity.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Children today are constantly exposed to mature and inappropriate content through the internet, television, peer groups, and more, eroding their innocence. It is imperative for parents to utilize internet parental control apps and maintain open lines of communication with their children. Troublingly, today's teenagers experience worse mental health, anxiety, and depression levels compared to all other age groups, including adults.
The issue of social contagion warrants serious attention. It is crucial for society to address the impact of social media, peer influences, and the dissemination of potentially harmful content on the well-being of our youth. As we strive to protect the innocence of our children, it is essential to equip parents and caregivers with the tools they need to safeguard their children's mental and emotional health.