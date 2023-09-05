All Floridians are embarrassed by the small, cowardly, and rude behavior of our governor. He could have easily met POTUS at the airport like real people do, instead of making a lame excuse. He will actually concoct lies and excuses just to avoid looking small next to the big man. Because he is small.
He could have shown courage and statesmanship instead of schoolyard pettiness, but conceded that ground to the president, as evidenced by Old Joe’s politely praising the small man when given the opportunity to dig at him. That kind of class completely escapes our little leader.