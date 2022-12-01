I remember when I was first on my own after college, I lived in a duplex. My neighbors were a blind woman and her adult daughter. They were nice and chatted with them often as I came and went. But they had little in the way of money or comforts. I really don't remember what I got them as a Christmas gift but I wanted to see a smile. When I brought the small gift, they thanked me awkwardly and went inside for a few moments as they said they had a gift for me.
After a lengthy time, they returned with a hastily wrapped gift. I opened it as soon as I got home to find a Daytona Beach towel. It made me feel sad as I had put them on the spot. They had to find something to give me in return. I learned a lesson that day. If I am the receiver of an unexpected gift, I will show my heartfelt appreciation. I won't reciprocate a gift back to them as it cheapens their gesture. Perhaps months later, I might do something for them.
A gift should be given to bring joy to the receiver. When we give a gift, we also experience feelings of expectant gratitude, to be rewarded, and to be praised for our actions. But we should not let our ego take over. Instead, we should put ourselves in the recipient's place and see the joy that he got out of receiving the gift. It is a joy of knowing that someone thought enough to want to give a part of themselves whether a physical gift or their time to another.
Many feel Christmas has become too complicated. Madison Avenue seems to rule the season. The Three Wise Men brought gifts for the baby Jesus. But that tradition has become piles of presents, which means mounds of accumulated debt.
We must simplify the season. For a Christian, it is the birth of Christ who was sent to save us from our sins. For others, Christmas is a celebration of steadfast love with family and friends through our gifts. Gift-giving should be an altruistic act of unselfish concern for the well-being of others.
Simplify things and have the best Christmas ever!