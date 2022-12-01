Letter to the editor logo 2021

I remember when I was first on my own after college, I lived in a duplex. My neighbors were a blind woman and her adult daughter. They were nice and chatted with them often as I came and went. But they had little in the way of money or comforts. I really don't remember what I got them as a Christmas gift but I wanted to see a smile. When I brought the small gift, they thanked me awkwardly and went inside for a few moments as they said they had a gift for me.

After a lengthy time, they returned with a hastily wrapped gift. I opened it as soon as I got home to find a Daytona Beach towel. It made me feel sad as I had put them on the spot. They had to find something to give me in return. I learned a lesson that day. If I am the receiver of an unexpected gift, I will show my heartfelt appreciation. I won't reciprocate a gift back to them as it cheapens their gesture. Perhaps months later, I might do something for them.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle