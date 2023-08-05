I have noticed lately an uptick in the number of signs on telephone poles, power poles and signs just stuck in the ground along the streets and highways of Citrus County. Garage sale signs are always there but most of them come down after the weekend sale. The other signs stay there till someone mows that area or a business owner takes them down.
The county should be collecting them and then fining the businesses for improper signage and littering. We want to present a great image to visitors to this area and those are not a good representative of what we have to offer.