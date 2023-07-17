In 2022, firemen made $69,000. while the Amazon CEO pulled in $1.3 million. Firemen risk their lives and have a higher rate of certain cancers. Should they both be paid the same?

Our economy has grown. Yet the fruits of this growth are not shared equally. Some suggest a "wealth tax" as a way to distribute the wealth. However, the super-rich will do what they always do and pass the cost of higher taxes on to the consumers through price increases or decreased wages for their workers.There are two kinds of economic inequity: the good and the bad. An example of good economic inequity: Ford developed a gas-powered car that improved the lives of millions. Ford benefited financially through his patent. But the consumer now had something that made their lives easier. They were able to live in the suburbs and find better jobs with higher incomes.

