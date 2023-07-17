In 2022, firemen made $69,000. while the Amazon CEO pulled in $1.3 million. Firemen risk their lives and have a higher rate of certain cancers. Should they both be paid the same?
Our economy has grown. Yet the fruits of this growth are not shared equally. Some suggest a "wealth tax" as a way to distribute the wealth. However, the super-rich will do what they always do and pass the cost of higher taxes on to the consumers through price increases or decreased wages for their workers.There are two kinds of economic inequity: the good and the bad. An example of good economic inequity: Ford developed a gas-powered car that improved the lives of millions. Ford benefited financially through his patent. But the consumer now had something that made their lives easier. They were able to live in the suburbs and find better jobs with higher incomes.
Now a bad example of economic inequity. A Texas congressman in the 1940s was working on the budget for the FCC. As a "favor" to the congressman for increasing their budget, the FCC allowed his wife to buy a lucrative radio license for an Austin radio station. She got an increased operation from daylight to 24 hours and also the commission prevented competitors from entering the Austin market. This lucrative deal netted over $7 million by 1964 when this congressman, Lyndon Johnson, ran for president. This was bad economic inequity as Austin customers were limited from other radio stations due to FCC restrictions.
Let's say everyone got the same check every year no matter how well they did their job, how many hours they worked or what kind of contribution they made to society. The CEO would feel slighted that he makes difficult decisions and yet no higher salary. In a universal wage society, you are not allowed to make more money than others so why turn a profit? Since you have a guaranteed paycheck, why not lay out sick more instead of working? Capitalism is still the best system as it increases access to education. It drives up salaries of workers over time. It allows for an unprecedented level of economic mobility, which allows workers to have a better working environment and few hours. There will always be economic inequity. Society determines the importance of the goods and services provided and pays accordingly.