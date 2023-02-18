We should all be proud of our governor for pushing back on the College Board by having the FDOE openly criticize the proposed curriculum for an Advanced Placement African American studies course. For too long our leaders have failed to lead like they are supposed to, sitting on the sidelines when an entrenched institution like the College Board crosses the line and takes a path promoting indoctrination.
The FDOE specifically took aim at some of the more egregious indoctrination items in the curriculum – “Black queer studies’’ and the “reparations movement.” These are flat-out instances of neo-Marxist theory being brought into our schools through progressive curriculum design. I note that the article mentions that the department also took issue with as well works of various authors – also called into question by the department – that would have been required in the course. The article does not identify the authors, but I can think of several who set forth neo-Marxist theory, but have achieved considerable notoriety riding on generous coverage from the extreme liberal press.