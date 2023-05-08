Letter to the editor logo 2021

 

Sensational criminal cases seem to pop up in the news. Take the recent case of attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial which major news covered daily. Though I heard tidbits of the trial and had formed my own opinion as to his guilt (or not), I feel that these trials should not be sensationalized. The defendant should have his day in court to prove his innocence before a judge and jury.

