Sensational criminal cases seem to pop up in the news. Take the recent case of attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial which major news covered daily. Though I heard tidbits of the trial and had formed my own opinion as to his guilt (or not), I feel that these trials should not be sensationalized. The defendant should have his day in court to prove his innocence before a judge and jury.
We need an "impartial" jury not affected by the media or public thought. In 1807, Aaron Burr was tried for treason. All the newspapers covering the case had spread many stories of Burr’s guilt. Burr's lawyers had Supreme Court Justice John Marshall step in and set up ground rules for an "impartial" jury selection. These ground rules seemed to work until the early 1960's. There was a Cleveland doctor, Sam Shepphard who was accused of murdering his wife. The press went wild during the trial with T.V. cameras and daily updates and opinions. The trial judge did little to weed out jurors with pretrial opinions formed by all the publicity. Sheppherd was convicted and served 10 years in prison until he eventually appealed to the Supreme Court that he was denied a fair trial. He was acquitted in 1966 (Sheppard v Maxwell, 384 U.S. 333).
There are several January 6th cases being tried now. It has been in the news mainly negatively which could or could not affect a fair trial. Close to home, Jesse James Rumson from Lecanto was arrested by Sheriff Prendergast and the FBI for his connection. There are photos and video of a person (fitting Rumson's description) wearing the panda head walking with other Jan. 6 protesters. I have mixed feelings about whether the trials will be handled impartially. But I still leave that to a court of law. I do support Sheriff Mike Prendergast's decision to be part of the arrest raid of Mr. Rumson. In his oath as a Florida sheriff, he affirms that he will "support, protect, and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States and of the State of Florida." It does not matter how he feels about the guilt or innocence of a person that he must arrest. That will be decided in the court of law. Prendergast is a good sheriff and follows his oath of office. I greatly admire this man.
