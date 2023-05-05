Years ago I was on a train going from Dachau Concentration Camp, Germany, to Saltzburg, Austria. We were on vacation and someone just announced that O.J. Simpson had been found innocent. I was talking with one British man who said that the U.S. court system was not always based on truth but on justice. It made me think that we do try to protect the criminal's rights with a fair trial. I don't always agree with the results of the trial but 12 of my peers decide the verdict. In our court system, there are rights to appeal a verdict.
The January 6th incident has been in the news. I have mixed feelings on that day but with our court system, I will rely on their verdict in each case. Two Citrus County residents: Jesse James Rumson of Lecanto and Daniel Ball of Homosassa were arrested in separate incidents. Rumson, dressed as a Panda, is seen in video forcing entry into the Senate Chambers. He was wanted on trespassing, assaulting officers, and several other counts. Ball was also seen entering the Senate wing with explosives. He also has several charges filed against him.