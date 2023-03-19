Sensational criminal cases seem to pop up in the news. Take the recent case of attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial which major news covered daily. Though I heard tidbits of the trial and had formed my own opinion as to his guilt (or not), I feel that these trials should not be sensationalized. The defendant should have his day in court to prove his innocence before a judge and jury.
We need an "impartial" jury not affected by the media or public thought. In 1807, Aaron Burr was tried for treason. All the newspapers covering the case had spread many stories of Burr’s guilt. Burr's lawyers had Supreme Court Justice John Marshall step in and set up ground rules for an "impartial" jury selection. These ground rules seemed to work until the early 1960's. There was a Cleveland doctor, Sam Shepphard who was accused of murdering his wife. The press went wild during the trial with T.V. cameras and daily updates and opinions. The trial judge did little to weed out jurors with pretrial opinions formed by all the publicity. Sheppherd was convicted and served 10 years in prison until he eventually appealed to the Supreme Court that he was denied a fair trial. He was acquitted in 1966 (Sheppard v Maxwell, 384 U.S. 333).