Noting Linda Coughlin’s letter “To the sheriff: I am an American, too” in Monday’s paper (page A8), I think she correctly admonishes the sheriff office for having posted on Facebook the partisan hat “I’d rather be an American than a Democrat.” The same might be said relative to the Republicans, as neither party makes me proud as an American.  

Linda Coughlin invokes the important element of patriotism. Thus, I would offer a better slogan: “I’d rather be a patriotic American than a Democrat or a Republican.” 

