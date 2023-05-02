Noting Linda Coughlin’s letter “To the sheriff: I am an American, too” in Monday’s paper (page A8), I think she correctly admonishes the sheriff office for having posted on Facebook the partisan hat “I’d rather be an American than a Democrat.” The same might be said relative to the Republicans, as neither party makes me proud as an American.
Linda Coughlin invokes the important element of patriotism. Thus, I would offer a better slogan: “I’d rather be a patriotic American than a Democrat or a Republican.”
What constitutes a patriot these days? As Linda implies, military service helps, of course, but we have extremists who are military veterans, as well. Fortunately, they seem to be part of the very small percentage of Americans who are viewed as extremists and, thus, are counterproductive. Overall, we can conclude that military service strongly promotes patriotism, making military service somewhat of a cornerstone of patriotism.
Linda mentioned her extensive military family connections on the Democrat side. As an Independent (but registered Republican at this point), I graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, served two deployments to Vietnam, and earned a pension at 20 years of service. My brother served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, and my sister married an Air Force guy. My father was both a World War 2 veteran as well as a career policeman and federal guard. Many of us have such patriotic roots, given all the wars in recent decades.
In 1962, as a senior in high school, I turned down a service academy appointment from the controversial Republican, Barry Goldwater, in favor of one offered by Carl Hayden, a relatively obscure Democrat. That was my first interaction with politics. Over the past six decades, I always voted for the best candidate, regardless of party, sometimes having to change parties to do so.
I believe many Americans realize that most political controversy is driven by far less than one percent of the population at each extreme of the political spectrum. Extremists saturate the political dialogue in their hyped attempts to get attention and to sway "undecided" voters. They also discourage more capable and more patriotic candidates from entering the fray.
The key question, of course, is how to turn things around in our era of undue entitlements, paying people not to work, and all the other vote-seeking politics that only increase with each election cycle.
It is up to us, but it may already be too late to save our failing country, given the magnitude and inertia of our self-imposed cultural, financial, military, intellectual, and infrastructure decay.
Slogans simply are not enough. What else might work?