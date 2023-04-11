On October 7, 2002, the U.S. went to war in Afghanistan in response to the September 11th al-Qaeda attack that killed 2,996 Americans. These terrorists were given safe haven in Afghanistan resulting in a 20-year war. During three presidencies, three major terrorist leaders were killed: Osama bin Laden (Obama), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Trump), and Ayman al-Zawahiri (Biden). Trump saw the time to draw the war to an end by signing the Doha agreement with the Taliban, in which the U.S. pledged to withdraw all U.S. and NATO forces by May 1, 2021. The Taliban was to cease attacking U.S. forces and must forsake ties with al-Qaeda. They were to hold peace negotiations with the Afghan government who controlled most of the country but were rapidly losing territory to the Taliban. Trump should be commended for starting the road to peace. But he must share some of the blame. An explicit pull-out date instead of ambiguity, gave the Taliban less reasons to explore diplomatic options and be more on the offensive. The Doha Agreement made the Afghan government feel demoralized and many took bribes and surrendered to the Taliban, which led to rapid territorial advancements. There should have not been a pull-out specific date.
Biden was also to blame. He could have added more troops to further help the Afghan government through the transition. His decision to withdraw was ill-prepared as now Kabul was under Taliban control (August 15, 2021) and the Afghanistan government had collapsed. We still had control of Hamid Karzai Airport, which airlifted 82,300 people (August 14-25). During the chaotic operation there were 101 fatalities and 17 American aircraft crashes.