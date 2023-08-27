Shame on the County Commissioners. Approving the Glampground in Ozello was a betrayal of Ozello's citizens, demonstrated a distinct disregard for the environment and greatly enhanced the chances of a tragedy occurring on that narrow twisting road. When a tragedy does occur out there the responsibility sits squarely on the heads of the Commissioners. They have done an incredible disservice to one of the last old Florida areas in Citrus County. I hope DEP rejects this folly in the end. On another note, Wooten's drive to jam more and more "tourist attractions" into the county needs very careful monitoring. We have serious issues here and there is a stunning lack of true leadership at many levels.
Barry Bowman