Seeing a full moon in the western sky took me back to our first moon landing, which was a major technological feat for our country. We need to use that enthusiasm and start a new race to economic independence. We have hollowed out our industrial base by relying heavily on China's factories and labor to produce many products that once were manufactured here. There are many challenges to reverse the trends that have eroded our manufacturing competitiveness and national security.
The American labor market is more expensive than the government-run Chinese labor market, which has led to exporting jobs and manufacturing overseas. Our energy costs are higher than China, also making our manufacturing costs higher. Additionally, our manufacturers have to comply with costly government regulations. A way to help make the U.S. more attractive as a manufacturing center is through the "smart factory.” This is using data-driven information to build at a lower cost than traditional assembly line manufacturing and would use artificial intelligence (AI) and machines to learn and analyze data to learn as it goes to drive automated processes. It would be able to self-correct to the latest and best methods to meet the latest consumer demands. AI would help reinvent the best solutions. You would still have a workforce, which with this added technology can be more productive. Product quality will be better due to constant manufacturer improvements. Consumers don't mind spending more on products that will last. The smart factory idea is not new and could be gradually put into any American company to help bring back manufacturing here.