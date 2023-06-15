Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary in Inverness is a nonprofit rescue for a variety of parrots and birds that is now celebrating their 20-year anniversary. But they can now also celebrate a new chicken coop and perches that were constructed by a local Boy Scout Christopher Hammond and his fellow Scouts. Ziggy's is known for their parrots and birds, but if you stop by don't forget to check out the other animals: including horses, turkey, pigs, ducks, turtles, and the chickens with their new coop and perches.
Christopher Hammond