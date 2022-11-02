In reference to the Chronicle article on Oct. 8, “Schulman wants Inverness voters to take a chance on political unknown” by Fred Hiers.
Many of you know Max Schulman as I do: as an outdoorsman focusing on the environment and tourism. Max may not be known as a politician, but he has been involved in politics in his own way for many years.
You may have seen him enthusiastically present his ideas for our future at the Valerie Theatre for the popular Fire Up Citrus! event hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
Max participated in the Citrus 2030 project “Destiny by Design” identifying key local trends, articulating a community vision, and developing a strategic plan for the challenges facing Citrus County in the decade ahead.
Currently, he is working with Citrus County’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, which includes initiatives for county commissioners to work on over the next five years as they deal with growth. The group is working on four topics of importance: Quality of life, environment, economy and governance.
Max is well prepared to do the job as mayor of Inverness.
His extensive education includes a master’s in public administration with a concentration in community leadership. He is also a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and Air War College. Max has training in condo association management.
An aviator, Max retired from the Air Force as a colonel, followed by a second career as a senior Department of Defense civilian. While Max has been a permanent resident for 10 years, Inverness has been his second home since 1976.
Max loves Inverness and Citrus County. He is currently a director at Friends of the Withlacoochee State Trail, a club member, and highway cleanup participant with the Nature Coast Ramblers, a club member of the Florida Trails Association - Suncoast Chapter, and a member of the Inverness Historical Society.
I think Max Schulman is our best choice for Mayor of Inverness. Please vote on or before Nov. 8.