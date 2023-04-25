Letter to the editor logo 2021

Many feel that the important elections take place every four years. But many local elections can take place every two years and some maybe yearly. Voter turnout is usually lower as these elections are perceived as unimportant.

Local elections are the time where we are really deciding on the people who make decisions that truly impact our day-to-day lives from education for our children, tax issues, police protection, road improvements, and the list is endless. With lower voter turnout, your vote matters even more to get things done locally. Most local positions such as sheriff, commissioners, property appraiser, supervisor of elections, school superintendent, etc. include party affiliation. School boards and mosquito control are two exceptions.

